Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘savage’ dog attack

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in a “savage” dog attack.

News Center 7 previously reported that U.S. Marshals and police arrested a man accused of releasing his dog, which ended up biting someone in the neck earlier this month.

The attack sent 60-year-old Brian Cochran to the hospital.

News Center 7 spoke to Cochran’s daughter, Diamond Cochran.

“They tried to kill my dad over a bicycle,” Diamond said.

The assault was described as “savage” in an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court earlier this week.

Police are now asking for help identifying someone captured in the video of the attack who is wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937) 333-1222, or you can remain anonymous through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at either (937) 222-STOP or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

