Police asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery at local Family Dollar

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police were called to respond to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in the 600 block of Troy Street Monday, News Center 7 previously reported.

The police department released photos of the suspect who they said was wearing an olive green sweatshirt, camouflage pants and dark boots with a black beanie hat and a blue surgical mask.

The suspect was last seen running west on Edmond Street, police said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that can help police is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective.

Those who want to remain anonymous can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

DPD is looking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery on November 6, 2023 at the Family Dollar in the 600 block of Troy Street.



Please call 937-333-1232 or you want to remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or https://t.co/KcJR2P5exf. pic.twitter.com/vD7HuoQn2n — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 7, 2023

