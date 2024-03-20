Police asking for help identifying breaking and entering suspect in Kettering

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking for help identifying a breaking and entering suspect.

The police department released photos of the suspect on its Facebook page.

“Although the subject’s face is concealed, an item to note is his distinctive blue shoes,” the police department said.

According to police, the suspect is also believed to have committed an identical “smash and grab” offense in Grove City while wearing the same clothes and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ferrell at (937)296-3227, reference report #24-012529.

KPD is asking for your help in identifying the subject pictured below, who is wanted for Breaking and Entering. Although... Posted by Kettering Police Department on Tuesday, March 19, 2024





















