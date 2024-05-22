BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help after a church’s trailer got stolen in Beavercreek.

>>Local school district forced to cut jobs due to budget deficit

Beavercreek Police said the trailer was stolen Saturday from Beavercreek Baptist Church at the 3500 block of Dayton Xenia Road, according to Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar.

He said the trailer was taken on Saturday between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Security camera images show a pick-up truck leaving the church with the trailer attached.

It appeared to be occupied by two people but there is no description of the suspects, Molnar told News Center 7.

The trailer is described as a black, enclosed utility trailer with large “Beavercreek Baptist” decals on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCain at (937) 427-5520.

Police asking for help after trailer stolen from Beavercreek Church Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (Beavercreek Police/Beavercreek Police)

©2024 Cox Media Group