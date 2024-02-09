‘Plenty of deals;’ How to save money on Super Bowl snacks

NATIONAL — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, so many retailers, restaurants, and delivery apps are offering deals to save on your groceries.

RetailMeNot, a website that features coupons and sale ads, found that 71% of those spending money on the Super Bowl will spend it on food.

RetailMeNot editor Kristin McGrath said the Super Bowl is all about the food.

“The good news is, if you’re doing your big game food shopping right now, there are plenty of deals to be had,” McGrath said.

If you still have to stock up on some Super Bowl groceries, check all the online sale advertisements to find the best deal.

“Walmart has rolled back pricing on a lot of those, you know, big game days staples, your two-liter bottles of soda, your pizzas and all that, and Target as well, has some buy-one-get-one deals,” McGrath said.

If you forget to pick something up at the grocery store, McGrath said you can get a handful of online food delivery deals, McGrath said.

“Check your delivery app of choice, see if it’s waiving delivery fees, or offering discount or BOGO offers, and then go and check some of those restaurant’s websites as well and see if they have any promo codes,” McGrath said.

Retailers, restaurants, and delivery apps are all competing for your Super Bowl purchases.

So, it pays to do a little research before you buy.

“Take a beat, do a little comparison shopping, make sure you’re getting the best deal,” McGrath said.

Nothing makes the big game better than saving a few bucks.

