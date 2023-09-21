Plea hearing scheduled for ex-assistant county prosecutor charged with rape

DAYTON — A plea hearing has been set for a former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor accused of sexual assault.

John Amos is set to have a plea hearing on Oct. 4, according to an online court order filed Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Amos, 51, previously pleaded not guilty to five sexual assault charges, including two counts of rape. The former assistant prosecutor was formally charged in July 2022.

The charges stemmed from alleged actions in April 2013, during Amos’ 22-year tenure at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office previously told News Center 7 the incident under investigation happened “outside of the office during non-work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor’s office.”

John Amos is set to go to trial on Oct. 10.

