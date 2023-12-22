Plea entered for man accused of shooting that killed man, critically injured woman

DAYTON — A plea has been entered for a man accused of shooting and killing one man and critically injuring another woman.

Shawn Adrian Jackson Sr. ‘stood mute’ in court Thursday resulting in the court entering a not-guilty plea on his behalf, according to court documents

Earlier this week Jackson was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having a weapon under disability.

On Dec. 6, Dayton officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

In another room, they found Dominique Battle, 35, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police identified Jackson as an assailant.

Jackson is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

