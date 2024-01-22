‘Plan ahead;’ Ohio Consumers’ Counsel shares tips to prepare for power outages

MIAMI VALLEY — Curious to know what you should do if your power goes out?

News Center 7′s Nick Foley spoke with experts to find out the answers for you.

Another winter storm is set to impact the Miami Valley.

Power outages may occur, and experts with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel are urging you to be prepared, especially if you or a loved one has special medical needs.

“You might want to plan ahead by filling a cooler with ice, have some nonperishable food around, and know where your blankets are,” Public Affairs Liaison Ohio Consumers’ Counsel JP Blackwood said.

Blackwood said it’s also important to have a flashlight with a fresh battery ready to go.

If there are outages in your neighborhood, avoid downed lines at all costs and report the outage to your electric company.

Apart from staying safe, you also want to think about when the power will come back on.

“Unless they have a really fancy surge protector, unplug some of their sensitive devices, like their big television or maybe a microwave oven or a computer or a Wi-Fi router,” Blackwood said.

Unplugging devices will ensure a big power surge doesn’t damage them when the power turns back on.

If you or a loved one has specific medical needs, contact the power company to make sure you are one of the first people considered when they work to restore electricity.

For more tips, visit the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel website.

