Piqua man sentenced to prison for coercing fake 7-year-old to engage in sexual activity

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Piqua man learned how long he will be behind bars after pleading guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio office.

Gary Matthew Hughes, 36, was sentenced to 14 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick.

Hughes was ordered to pay $114,000 in restitution and serve 20 years of supervised release, according to the office.

“From about September to October 2023, Hughes communicated with a purported seven-year-old daughter of an undercover agent,” the office said.

Hughes admitted that he was planning to engage in sexual activity with the girl.

Agents found several files of child sexual abuse materials on Hughes’ cellphone during the investigation, according to the office.

The FBI Toledo Field Office investigated this case.

To report child sexual abuse, visit www.cybertipline.org, or call 1-800-843-5678.

