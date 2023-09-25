Pick-up truck among 2 vehicles damaged in Dayton garage fire

DAYTON — Two vehicles were damaged following a garage fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched to 17 Caho Street at 2:41 p.m. on initial reports of a structure fire, Dayton Fire officials told News Center 7.

When fire crews arrived, they found a garage on fire behind the residence and it extended to two nearby vehicles.

News Center 7 went to the scene and noticed damage spread to a truck parked next to the garage.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and limit additional damage, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported and a preliminary damage estimate is pending at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

