Pick-up truck among 2 vehicles damaged in Dayton garage fire

DAYTON — Two vehicles were damaged following a garage fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon.
>>PHOTOS: Crews respond to garage fire in Dayton
Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched to 17 Caho Street at 2:41 p.m. on initial reports of a structure fire, Dayton Fire officials told News Center 7.
When fire crews arrived, they found a garage on fire behind the residence and it extended to two nearby vehicles.
News Center 7 went to the scene and noticed damage spread to a truck parked next to the garage.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fire crews respond to garage fire in Montgomery County
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and limit additional damage, according to fire officials.
No injuries were reported and a preliminary damage estimate is pending at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
©2023 Cox Media Group