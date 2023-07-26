Phone outage affecting Verizon customers in Montgomery County, sheriff’s office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that they are experiencing issues receiving calls from Verizon Wireless customers.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is currently a nationwide issue involving Verizon Wireless customers that are unable to call dispatch center non-emergency and administrative lines across the region.

This includes the Regional Dispatch Center and only seems to be impacting Verizon customers.

>> ‘It’s rough for people;’ Gas prices increasing throughout region

When calls are placed, it rings and then the message “all circuits are busy” will play.

The sheriff’s office says 911 lines are currently unaffected by this and are fully operational.

Anyone who needs fire or EMS should call 911.

Those who need law enforcement for a non-emergency matter and can’t use a phone other than Verizon are advised to either go to the nearest station, wait until service is restored, or call 911.

We are aware that Verizon Wireless customers are unable to call multiple dispatch center non-emergency and... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group