P&G, non-profit to provide laundry services, showers to areas ravaged by tornadoes

By WHIO Staff

Severe Weather Ohio Damaged boat docks after severe weather on Orchard Island in Russells Point, Ohio, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Thursday night’s storms left trails of destruction across parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. An Ohio sheriff in what appeared to be the hardest hit area says it's a surprise more people weren't killed in Thursday night's storms. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos) (Patrick Orsagos/AP)

RUSSELS POINT — Procter and Gamble and Matthew 25: Ministries will be providing disaster relief to the areas in Ohio and Indiana that were hit by tornadoes.

Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit will provide free, full-service laundry to affected residents and first responders.

>> DeWine declares state of emergency in 11 counties impacted by deadly storms

All washable clothing types will be accepted, except for heavy bedding.

P&G said they will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials, including cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly to impacted neighborhoods.

On Monday, March 18 a team will collect laundry at the following location until the daily capacity has been reached, a disaster relief vehicle will also provide shower services:

  • Church of God, 432 OH-708, Russells Point, OH, 9am – 5pm EDT (or until daily capacity is reached)


