Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Police investigating

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
Around 5:07 a.m., Dayton police were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital after a person reportedly walked in with a gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Details on the severity of the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
Police are still working on learning where the shooting took place, according to the dispatch sergeant.
This is a developing story.
