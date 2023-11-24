Person seriously injured after being hit by 2 vehicles in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A person was seriously injured Thursday evening after being hit by two vehicles in Columbus.

The person hit, only described as a male at this time, was walking in the eastbound lanes of a road in southeast Columbus when he was hit by an unknown vehicle shortly after 8 p.m., according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Police said he was walking outside the marked crosswalk.

While he was lying in the road, another vehicle ran over his legs, WBNS reported.

While the second vehicle involved stayed on the scene, the vehicle that initially hit the pedestrian did not stop.

The victim was taken to Columbus hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.

