Person riding bike hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Dayton early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 7:15 a.m. crews were dispatched to West Stewart Street and South Patterson Blvd on reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Coroner responding to crash at busy intersection in Montgomery County
- Man flown to hospital after crashing into tree, garage in Darke County
- 5 injured after shooting on I-75 in Kentucky, search for person of interest continues at daybreak
Upon arrival, crews found a person riding a bicycle that had been struck.
Details on injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]