Person riding bike hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:15 a.m. crews were dispatched to West Stewart Street and South Patterson Blvd on reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found a person riding a bicycle that had been struck.

Details on injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



