Person reportedly hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person was reportedly hit by a car in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to North Main Street and West Helena Street for reports of an accident, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A dispatch sergeant confirmed that the crash was between a car and a person.

Further information was not immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

