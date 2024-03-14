Person of interest in homicide arrested at Harrison Twp. apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested after investigators took over a Harrison Township apartment complex Wednesday night.

A large group of sheriff’s deputies surrounded a home on Embassy Place trying to convince 22-year-old James Norman to come out and asked for help from an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter.

Mercedes Woodward and Robin Lenoir had just left their workplace union meeting and saw all the activity. They could tell deputies really wanted to arrest the man inside.

“15 to 20 sheriffs run up in that apartment, ‘Hey open the door,’ screaming, like screaming, yelling,” Woodward said.

The hard work and loud activity paid off moments later.

Deputies took Norman into custody as soon as he walked outside— a big relief to apartment residents and those attracted by all the noise.

News Center 7′s check of police and court records shows that Norman has been previously questioned in connection to a 2023 homicide that took place on Gardendale Avenue.

Right now he’s being held in jail by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority on unconnected charges.

