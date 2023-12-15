Person of interest in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl indicted for police chase

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The person of interest in a deadly shooting of a local teen girl was Indicted Friday, but not on murder charges.

Tommy Moreland was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Moreland was charged with one count of failure to comply last month in Vandalia Municipal Court. He’s accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase after the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Heaven Washington.

On Nov. 17, deputies responded to a “rolling shootout” near the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive. As News Center 7 previously reported, Washington, a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, was shot and killed.

Deputies said that they did not believe Washington was the intended target of the shooting, “but a tragic casualty of ongoing street violence.”

The same day as the shooting, an SUV rented to Moreland’s sister was spotted by detectives in unmarked patrol vehicles at the Englewood Meijer.

As detectives were watching the SUV, it began to drive off at a high rate of speed. A chase ensured and the SUV continued to go around 70 mph, running red lights and nearly hitting other cars on the road.

The SUV later got onto Interstate 70 and continued driving recklessly, going approximately 109 mph. Eventually, the SUV got off the interstate and was later found abandoned in a field in Farmersville.

Surveillance video later reviewed by detectives showed Moreland getting into the driver’s seat of the SUV before and driving the chase began.

Moreland turned himself in to the police earlier this month.

He is due next in court on Dec. 28 and is currently not in custody after posting bond.

