People escape house following attic fire in Shelby County

SIDNEY — A house was damaged following an attic fire Tuesday night in Shelby County.

>>Firefighters battle Dayton house fire in freezing temps, face obstacles

Sidney firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 9:12 p.m. to the 400 block of Jefferson Street on initial reports of a structure fire, according to the Sidney Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming from the attic space of a two-story house. They began an offensive attack and extinguished the fire.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, but occupants found the fire and escaped safely, the Sidney Fire Department said.

The department recommends people have at least one smoke detector for each level of their home in case of a fire.

The estimated cost of damages is $17,000 in total. This includes $15,000 for the structure and $2,000 in contents.

There were no injuries.

The Anna and Lockington Fire Departments provided mutual aid. All off-duty Sidney firefighters were recalled as well.

Piqua medics responded to one of the Sidney fire stations and responded to two medical calls.

W Jefferson Street Fire Photo contributed by Steve Baker (Credit: Steve Baker)

©2024 Cox Media Group