Pedestrian hit by car on Dayton roadway

DAYTON — Authorities and medics are responding to a crash where a pedestrian was hit, Montgomery County dispatch supervisors confirm.

The crash occurred before 8:15 p.m., in the 5400 block of North Main Street.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were later called to the scene as authorities noticed an alleged OVI driver nearby, scanner traffic indicates.

Troopers responded to the scene per the request of Montgomery County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The dispatcher said someone had been arrested for an OVI.

It is unclear if there have been any injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a breaking event and News Center 7 is working to learn more information. Once information is made available this story will be updated.

