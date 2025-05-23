‘Peace is possible;’ NATO public forums begin with reflection on Dayton Peace Accords

DAYTON — The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is holding several public forums over the weekend.

Friday morning’s panel was at the University of Dayton and covered the Dayton Peace Accords that helped to end the Bosnian War 30-years-ago.

They discussed the role NATO, the EU and the Dayton Peace Accords can play in ongoing present-day diplomacy in the Balkan region.

In 1995, Elmedin Konakovic was a 17-year-old soldier in the Bosnian War.

“I’m sitting today and negotiating the future of my country with the people I was literally fighting against 30 years ago,” Konakovic said. “It’s much better than war, trust me. It’s complex, it’s complicated and it’s not easy. We have many political issues, but it’s much better than war. So that’s possible. Diplomacy is possible, peace is possible.”

More panels are scheduled over a variety of topics through Sunday afternoon.

