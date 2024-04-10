Passenger killed in Butler County crash identified

BUTLER COUNTY — A passenger killed in a Butler County crash Sunday night has been identified.

Kathryn Fichter has been identified as the passenger killed in a crash at the intersection of Stillwell Beckett Road and Oxford Reily Road Sunday night, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

News Center 7 previously reported that Butler County Sheriff’s deputies found upon initial investigation that a black Hyundai Elantra failed to yield to a red flashing traffic control light and a white 1500 Ram pick-up truck crashed into the passenger side of the Elantra.

Fichter was a passenger in the Elantra and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics transported two others to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

