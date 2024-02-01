Partly cloudy, warmer today; Sunshine returns, mild this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Sunshine to start, clouds later, Sun returns Friday
- Very mild temperatures ahead
- No hope for big rain or snow next 7 days
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, cool to start today, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
There could be some thinning of the cloud deck at times allowing the sun to poke through.
Clouds return Thursday evening ahead of a weak cold front.
Daytime highs will be around 50 degrees.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early with more sunshine later in the day.
Slightly cooler with a high in the lower to mid-40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few clouds roll in Sunday evening but rain chances stay well to the south.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with a high near 50.
