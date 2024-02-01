Partly cloudy, warmer today; Sunshine returns, mild this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Sunshine to start, clouds later, Sun returns Friday

Very mild temperatures ahead

No hope for big rain or snow next 7 days

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, cool to start today, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

There could be some thinning of the cloud deck at times allowing the sun to poke through.

Clouds return Thursday evening ahead of a weak cold front.

Daytime highs will be around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early with more sunshine later in the day.

Slightly cooler with a high in the lower to mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few clouds roll in Sunday evening but rain chances stay well to the south.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with a high near 50.

Thursday 7-Day: February 1, 2024 Here is a look at a nice looking extended forecast featuring sunshine!

