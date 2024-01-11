Part of local park to be closed through 2025

CENTERVILLE — Part of a local park will be closed starting month through the spring of 2025.

>>Local school district announces choice for new high school football head coach

The City of Centerville announced on social media that part of Stubbs Park will be closed.

This is so crews can renovate the amphitheater.

The city said that it will allow for more accessible handicapped seating as well as updated dance pads.

There will also be a new event plaza near the amphitheater that includes a concession area, picnic lawns, and a poolside area.

The city says it should be ready by May 2025, but it still plans on holding concerts and events through 2024.

Sample HTML block





©2024 Cox Media Group