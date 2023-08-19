Part of I-70 in Clark County to be closed this weekend due to road work

CLARK COUNTY — Portions of Interstate 70 will be closed this weekend in Clark County due to road work.
>>RELATED: Main Street, Wenger Road lane closures for water valve replacement
Drivers will deal with short-term intermittent periods of full closure on I-70 between Limestone Street and State Route 41 Sunday morning, an ODOT spokesperson said.
It is expected to take place starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers will maintain traffic with a rolling roadblock, according to ODOT.
Road crews will be completing overhead work.
©2023 Cox Media Group