Part of busy street in Dayton to be closed starting today due to construction

DAYTON — Construction will impact a busy street in Dayton starting today.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Partial road closure of N Ludlow Street begins Monday

North Ludlow Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between West Second and West Third Streets starting this morning at 7 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m., a City of Dayton spokesperson announced Friday.

Water utility crews will be working to make necessary repairs on important water infrastructure in the area and the work will require a street closure.

Parking meters will also be out of service along the affected area of North Ludlow Street, according to the spokesperson.

Pedestrian traffic may be affected in that area as well.

Construction is expected to be finished by Friday.





©2023 Cox Media Group