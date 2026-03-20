Part of busy road in Montgomery Co. closing for several weeks due to project

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Part of a busy road will be closed in Montgomery County due to a construction project for several weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Washington Township said in a social media post that Paragon Road, just north of Social Road, will be closed starting Monday, March 23.

It will be closed for 30 days.

TRENDING STORIES:

The work is part of a widening project along Social Row Road, according to the social media post.

“While we understand road closures are inconvenient, we appreciate the Montgomery County Engineer’s work to improve infrastructure along this stretch of road, including the installation of a new traffic signal at Social Row and Paragon,” the township said.

For drivers traveling on Paragon Road near W Social Row Road, the township has these tips:

Drivers heading southbound onto Paragon will NOT have access to Social Row.

Drivers who are heading north on Paragon will still be able to turn onto Social Row.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group