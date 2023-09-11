Part of busy Huber Heights street to be closed starting today due to water main installation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Part of a busy street in Huber Heights will be closed starting today due to construction.

>>Shull road to be closed for water main installation starting Monday

A portion of Shull Road will be closed from Bellefontaine Road to 700 feet west of Bellefontaine Road day and night through September 29, the city announced on social media.

The road will be closed to install a water main boring under Interstate 70 as part of the East Water Main Extension Project.

All of Bellefontaine Road will be open during the construction process but there will be a moving temporary traffic signal set up, the city said.

It will be set up along Bellefontaine Road from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the I-70 overpass area.

For more information, visit this webpage.









