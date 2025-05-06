Parents express concern to school leaders about lack of learning

GREENE COUNTY — Parents told school leaders they are worried that their kids are not learning enough in schools.

As previously reported by News Center 7, families told us their children were not learning math at Community Ste(A)m Academy in Xenia.

News Center 7 previously reported that a local student said she was not learning math at school and was worried it could impact her college outlook.

The girl was also a student at Community STE(A)M Academy in Xenia.

School leaders said at a forum on Monday that teachers are always available to teach and answer students’ questions.

“Leading into the meeting, I was hopeful to hear some clarifying plans or at least be heard,” said Paul Norton. “You know, a lot of us want to be heard, and then we can find a solution.”

Community Stem Academy has been open for about two years.

School leaders told parents that standardized test results will be available later this month.

Parents said that at the beginning of the school year, a math teacher left, citing salary problems.

News Center 7 looked at the Ohio Department of Education’s School Report Cards page.

Out of five stars, it shows a 2.5 overall rating for the school.

The founder of the school, Dr. Jeremy Ervin, said the school meets all of Ohio’s learning standards.

Data from the Department of Education shows sixth and seventh-graders’ proficiency in math is below the state average.

However, eighth-graders’ and high schoolers’ proficiency in math is above the state average.

Ervin said the way they do things is different.

“There are some projects that the math looks different. So it’s not about computation, it’s more about logic and critical thinking and analyzing logic problems,” Ervin said.

