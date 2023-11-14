Owner recovering after dog attacks her in Darke County

UNION CITY — A woman continues to recover after her own dog attacked her over the weekend in Darke County.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Owner hospitalized after dog attacks her; Police now investigating death of dog

Union City Police Chief Mark Ater told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson Monday that the woman is in good condition.

News Center 7 previously reported that the dog attacked the woman Saturday morning at the 700 block of Lynwood Court in Union City in Darke County.

She was bit on both arms and legs, along with her back and hip, Union City Police wrote on social media.

Officers say the woman and her boyfriend own the dog.

Police said someone shot and killed the dog.

Ater told Patterson that the woman might have to go to a nursing facility to recover from her injuries before returning home.

