OVI checkpoint taking place tonight in Butler County

FAIRFIELD — An OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in Butler County.

>>RELATED: Task Force holding OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting it in the City of Fairfield, a spokesperson said.

It will take place on State Route (4400 block of Dixie Highway) at Symmes Road starting at 11 p.m. tonight and ending no later than 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the task force’s continue effort to reduce OVI related crashes, according to the spokesperson.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.

©2023 Cox Media Group