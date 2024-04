FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight.

The checkpoint will be located on northbound State Route 4 at Symmes Road in Fairfield.

Task Force members will be conducting the checkpoint from 11 p.m. to no later than 3 a.m.

The task force reminds people that if you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911 or #677.

