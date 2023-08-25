OVI checkpoint to be held tonight in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — An OVI checkpoint will take place tonight in Butler County.

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be holding a checkpoint tonight from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the City of Oxford, a Task Force spokesperson said.

It will be at the 500 block of S. Locust Street.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the task force’s continued effort to reduce OVI-related crashes, the spokesperson continued.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is funding the Butler County OVI Task Force.

