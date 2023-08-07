Overturned semi causing delays on SB I-675 ramp to I-75; Troopers, medics on scene

MIAMI TWP. — An overturned semi is causing delays for drivers on Interstate 675 in Montgomery County Monday morning.
Ohio State Highway Troopers and medics were dispatched at around 8:16 a.m. on initial reports of an overturned semi on the ramp from Interstate 675 to I-75, OSHP told NewsCenter 7.
Firefighters from Miami Valley District are also on the scene, according to it social media page.
Images show a semi off on the right shoulder.
State troopers say no injuries are reported with this crash.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.
