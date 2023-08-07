Overturned semi causing delays on SB I-675 ramp to I-75; Troopers, medics on scene

MIAMI TWP. — An overturned semi is causing delays for drivers on Interstate 675 in Montgomery County Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Troopers and medics were dispatched at around 8:16 a.m. on initial reports of an overturned semi on the ramp from Interstate 675 to I-75, OSHP told NewsCenter 7.

Firefighters from Miami Valley District are also on the scene, according to it social media page.

Images show a semi off on the right shoulder.

State troopers say no injuries are reported with this crash.

I-675 Crash (Miami Valley Fire District)

