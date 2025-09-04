Overturned dump truck closes SR 72 in Greene County

CEDARVILLE TWP., Greene County — A crash involving an overturned dump truck has closed a section of state Route 72 in Greene County, according to state troopers.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on state Route 72 near Federal Road, which is about two miles south of Cedarville.

State troopers confirmed only minor injuries were reported after the crash.

An Ohio Department of Transportation website shows state Route 72 is closed between Federal Road and Turnbull Road.

Dispatchers for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said there was no immediate timeline for the road to reopen.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.

