Overpass reopens after tanker carrying diesel catches fire near I-75

WEST CHESTER — An area overpass has reopened after a fire involving a tanker truck sent a plume of black smoke into the air over Interstate 75 on Tuesday.

West Chester Police said in a social media post that the Union Centre Boulevard overpass has reopened after repairs.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that the Union Centre Boulevard overpass between Mulhauser and Cincinnati Dayton Roads would stay closed “until further notice.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, ODOT inspectors found no structural damage to the bridge.

However, the pavement on the deck and ramp had extensive damage and will need to be repaired before reopening the bridge.

Contractors started repairing the pavement early Wednesday morning, ODOT told our news partner WCPO.

West Chester Police said that drivers will not be allowed to turn left when they take the exit ramp coming from I-75 southbound.

The driver made it out safely just before the cab caught fire. The tanker truck was carrying diesel fuel.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

I-75 Tanker Fire (West Chester Township)

