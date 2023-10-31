Over 900 jack-o-lanterns on display at this year’s Pumpkin Glow in Dayton

DAYTON — A lot of people are stopping by Grafton Hill for a long-time Dayton Halloween tradition.

Monday was the first night of the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow.

It is a free event where people can see hundreds of unique Jack-O-Lanterns.

This year, there are 900 on display.

“This could not be done without all of the volunteers,” said John Edinger, President of the Grafton Hill Neighborhood Association. “On Thursday of last week, we started. We gathered all the pumpkins in one whole day. We just gut only. Then Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we carve them all, and we have over 500 volunteers.”

The Stoddard Pumpkin Glow continues tonight from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

