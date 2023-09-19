Over $50k awarded to local sheriff’s office for traffic safety

MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received two grants for traffic safety, according to a spokesperson from the office.

>>Decision on competency of man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. weeks away after days of testimony

The Ohio Department of Public Safety awarded the grants to aid the Mercer County deputies in reducing traffic-related fatalities and serious injury accidents.

The grant is broken down into two focus areas, the spokesperson said.

The first is for Repeat Offenders for Driving While Intoxicated and is $23,365.58. It will focus on looking for people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol within the county.

>>Shooting investigation stretches to Levitt Pavilion; 2 injured

The second is for State and Community Highway Safety is $24,865.58. This grant allows deputies to focus on driving laws and ensure all motorists are safe while on the roads.

The sheriff’s office also reminds motorists to always wear their seat belts, have a designated driver if they are drinking, and not text and drive.

©2023 Cox Media Group