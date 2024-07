MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms moved through the area Tuesday morning.

Duke Energy’s outage map reports over 4,200 outages, most in Warren County.

AES Ohio is reporting over 300 customers are without power as 3:22 a.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.

This includes:

Warren- 4,268

Auglaize- 93

Clinton- 73

Preble- 47

Montgomery- 27

We will update this story.

