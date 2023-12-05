Over 400,000 lbs of steel washed, removed from toxic Richmond fire site, EPA says in latest update

RICHMOND — The City of Richmond is giving an update on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) cleanup efforts at the site of a massive toxic fire.

The EPA has been “washing and sorting the steel left behind” by the fire at a business storing plastics for recycling.

“To date, EPA has washed and removed 441,000 pounds of steel and sent it for recycling locally,” the EPA shared in an update on Dec. 1.

EPA officials said they anticipate “continuing to work on washing and sorting steel from the site for the remainder of the calendar year.”

Once the steel has been removed, the EPA will begin cleaning up the contaminated debris and fire-damaged structures, city officials shared on social media this week.

The News Center 7 I-Team was in Richmond last month when they set up shop for what is expected to be a months-long project, estimated to cost more than $3 million. Richmond officials shared Monday that they’re expected to finish their work in the summer of 2024.

The EPA will only be cleaning up two-thirds of the site. As the I-Team previously reported, the city of Richmond bought the sections at a tax auction for a total of $500. That’s where the EPA said they found levels of asbestos, benzene, and lead. It’s those things that have them taking care of the cleanup there.

