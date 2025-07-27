Over 3,200 outages reported across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power late Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Over 3,200 outages are reported across the region.

This includes almost 2,800 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County as of 4:33 p.m., according to its outage map.

The bulk of the outages are in Springfield. Over 2,100 Ohio Edison customers are without power.

TRENDING STORIES:

It also includes almost 450 AES Ohio customers as of 4:35 p.m., according to its outage map.

The following counties are reporting outages:

Auglaize- 1

Champaign- 1

Clark- 4

Clinton- 25

Darke- 2

Greene- 5

Logan- 23

Mercer- 3

Miami- 113

Montgomery- 36

Warren- 230

News Center 7 will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group