Over 30 U.S. Senators back resolution standing with UAW strike

OHIO — A resolution in solidary with the United Auto Workers strike was introduced today in the U.S. Senate, according to a spokesperson from the office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

More than 34,000 UAW members are currently striking for a fair contract.

Autoworkers voted to go on strike in September and called for a fair share of the profits their labor produces.

They are also calling for an adjustment to the cost of living, an end to a two-tier wage system, and restoration of pension benefits, the spokesperson said.

“We stand in solidarity with autoworkers in Ohio and around the country as they demand the Big 3 automakers respect the work they do to make these companies successful. Any union family knows that a strike is always a last resort – autoworkers want to be on the job, not on the picket line,” Brown said.

Over 30 other U.S. Senators joined Brown on the resolution.

The resolution points out how much the Big Three automakers (General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford) have made and how much they have spent despite its workers “struggle to afford the basic necessities of life,” it reads.

The resolution also says the “UAW members are fighting against corporate greed.”

The resolution says the U.S. Senate stands with the United Auto Workers during their strike and the Senators support every worker’s fundamental right to organize and collectively bargain for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

The Senate calls on the Big Three Automakers to negotiate in good faith and offer their workers a fair contract.

