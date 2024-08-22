Over 30 people displaced after Ohio condominium fire

LOVELAND — Around 35 people have been displaced after a fire at a condominium complex in southern Ohio.

The fire broke out around midnight at Carrington Crossing in Loveland, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Olzhas Dairbkov was on the third floor sleeping when the fire started. He told WCPO that the sound coming through his cracked window woke him up.

“I heard people screaming, ‘Help! Help!’ I was getting scared,” he said.

He then ran to the balcony and saw the flames spreading. Dairbkov ran back inside, woke up his mother visiting from Dayton, and ran outside. From there, he watched as his condo caught on fire.

“Look at me. It’s all I have right now. Just my car, that’s it,” he said. “I mean, it’s just hard to explain what I feel right now. It’s just very, very sad.”

Fire Chief Otto Huber told WCPO that the fire started on the second floor from “burn tools” a resident was using for fingernails. She thought she put the fire out, but it spread.

The fire spread to the roof, attic, and other units before it took over the whole building.

Huber confirmed that no injuries were reported and no one needed to be rescued from the building.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

