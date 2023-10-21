UPDATE: Power restored to most in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:41 p.m.:

Power has been restored to more than 2,600 AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County.

The outage was first reported around 1:07 p.m. and power was restored at 1:32 p.m., according to an AES Ohio spokesperson.

The outage was reported around the Miamisburg, West Carrollton, and Moraine areas, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, the spokesperson said.

