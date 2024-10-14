Over 2,000 people without power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Thousands of people are without power in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.
As of 1:40 p.m., AES Ohio’s Outage Map shows 2,761 customers without power in the county.
The bulk of the outages appear to be in the Centerville area.
We are working to learn what caused this and will continue to follow this story.
