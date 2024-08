CLINTON COUNTY — Many people are without power in Clinton County Wednesday morning.

As of 2:52 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting over 1,549 customers are without power in Clinton County, according to its outage map.

The concentrated area is between Martinsville and New Vienna.

Most of the outages are on Hildebrant Road near U.S. 28, the outage map indicates.

We will update this story.

