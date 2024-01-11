Local

Over 1,400 without power in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

Power Outages

By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over 1,400 AES Ohio customers are without power in Montgomery County.

As of 1:15 p.m., 1,418 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map.

>> 1 in custody after police, SWAT investigation in Miamisburg

The outages appear to be impacting customers in the Centerville-Bellbrook area.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read