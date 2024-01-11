Over 1,400 without power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over 1,400 AES Ohio customers are without power in Montgomery County.

As of 1:15 p.m., 1,418 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map.

The outages appear to be impacting customers in the Centerville-Bellbrook area.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue updating this story.

Approximately 1,400 customers are without power in the Centerville-Bellbrook area. Crews are onsite working to restore power quickly and safely. Report your outage online at https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF or call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) January 11, 2024

