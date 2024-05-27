Over 1,000 people without power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 6 p.m.:

Over 1,000 people were without power in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon.

As of 6:00 p.m. 2,036 AES customers have reported an outage in Montgomery County, according to an AES Outage Map.

The largest outage appears in the area of I-675 and near Alex Bell Road.

A crash has been reported in that area but it is not known if that is the cause of the outage.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.





