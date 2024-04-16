‘Out-of-town visitor’ tests positive for measles in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — An “out-of-town visitor” has tested positive for measles in Cincinnati, our news partners at WCPO reports.

According to the Cincinnati Health Department (CHD), the person flew from Chicago to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on April 10.

>> Bag full of kittens dumped in Ohio parking lot

This individual visited Morton’s Steakhouse on Vine Street to get takeout and took a Lyft to the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati around 9 p.m.

Health officials said those at the steakhouse around 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., as well as the staff, guests, or visitors at the Hyatt Regency on W. Fifth Street around 9 p.m., may have been exposed, WCPO reported.

CHD said those exposed should isolate. Those individuals should also call their doctors to get tested if they have the following symptoms:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Rash (3-5 days after other symptoms started)

Health officials said those exposed should not go to the emergency room or urgent care to get tested.

©2024 Cox Media Group