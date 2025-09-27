Our well known friend, high pressure, is moving back in... what that means for us

DAYTON — High pressure is moving back into the Miami Valley. High pressure usually keeps us dry and warm with sinking air. So this means rain chances once again are little to none in the near future.

We picked up a little over an inch of rain the past week which has been great for helping our lawns and crops, but it isn’t enough. The latest drought monitor shows that everyone is either in moderate or severe drought. We need more rain but it’s not heading our way.

Lastly I’m watching what is as of Saturday morning, Tropical Storm Nine which may come close to the Carolina coastline over the next few days. Biggest impact for us looks to be a few more clouds tossed our way.